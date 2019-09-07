Services
David E. Quiel formerly of Minneapolis, MN passed away at age 72 on Friday, August 30, 2019. Survived by wife Valerie, and children Philip Quiel, Jeremy Quiel, Kimberly (Quiel) Roe, nine grandchildren, and sisters, Joy Cimmiyotti and Judee Gooding. Preceded in death by parents Earl and Arlyn Quiel. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:ooAM at Church of the Nazarene 14636 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ. Final cremation internment will be at the Cushing Cemetery in Cushing, MN. Condolences may be sent to the family C/O David Quiel to 10810 N 91st Ave#72, Peoria, AZ 85345. The family is requesting that donations be made to the - http://www.lung.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 7, 2019
