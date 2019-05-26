|
David Eric Lindbeck
- - David Eric Lindbeck, 60, passed from this world on Saturday, May 11th. He was predeceased by his mother, Juanita; brothers, John and Randy Lee; and father, Gunnar. He is survived by sister, Lee Ann, several nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. He was a graduate of Amphi High School and The University of Arizona. Dave spent his life helping others and reaching out to those in need. He was very much loved and will be missed every second of every day. Please go forward living a full life in peace and love. Services to be held on Friday, May 31, from 1-3 PM, Living Streams Church, 7000 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ with reception immediately following service. Private interment at Evergreen Cemetery Memorial Garden (Tucson) on June 1st, 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019