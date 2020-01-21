|
Retired Trooper David F. Corker Jr.
Sun City - Retired Trooper David F. Corker Jr., 80, passed away on January 4, 2020 at his home in Sun City, AZ. David was born in Queens, New York, son of David F Corker Sr. and Ruth Stephens Corker. His memory will be cherished by his wife Janis Ottaway of Sun City, daughters Cathleen Corker and Karen (Donn) Malner of New Canaan, CT, step-sons Jason Lee of Chandler, AZ and Nathaniel Lee of Scottsdale, AZ, grandchildren Alyssa Malner, Emily Malner and Kara Laviola, all of New Canaan, CT, Tiffani Coronado of San Diego, Karli Malner of El Cajon, CA, Sophia Lee of Chandler and Preston Lee of Chandler, great-grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews and cousins.
David graduated from high school in Darien, CT and proudly followed in his father's footsteps by serving in the Army National Guard. He later attended Paul Smiths College, Paul Smiths, New York where he studied Forestry and Civil Engineering. After college, he returned to Darien to serve as a local police officer and later as a Connecticut State Trooper. David also worked as Asst. Race Team Manager with Bob Sharp Racing and as Regional Service and Parts Manager for Volvo in Atlanta, Georgia. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Mass will be celebrated for David at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 9728 W Palmeras Drive, Sun City, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life at the Heritage Condominiums, 17404 N 99th Ave, Sun City. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020