David Fuentes Blanco
Phoenix - David Fuentes Blanco, born February 28, 1923 - July 19, 2020 Phoenix, AZ went home to be with Jesus. He was loved by his family, a peaceful, gentle, and creative man. He loved America and served his country his entire life. He served in the army as a medic during WWII in the Philippines. He is preceded in death by his brother's and sister's, Piedad, Margaret, Rutillo, Henry and Grace. His only surviving Sister, Esther Ostic of Canyon Country, CA. He was married for 65 years to his beloved wife Nellie (Urias) Blanco, had three children; Yolanda Solis (Timothy), David "Mark" Blanco (Norma), Svetlana Madsen (Obadiah), He has 6 grand-children and 2 great grand-children. Attended the Culinary Institute of America studying to be a Sous Chef in New Haven, Conn. He sang in the Phoenix Orpheus Male Chorus (Arizona's Cowboy Ambassadors), recording 2 albums. The Choir travelled throughout Europe. The Choir performed the National Anthem for the New York Yankees. He worked as a Nixie Clerk for the US Postal Service for 43 years. His hobbies included gardening, photography, and crochet. He loved people of all nationalities, travelled to Europe, Hawaii, Philippines and throughout the US. Funeral services at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12 Noon with burial immediately following at St Francis Cemetery. A Church Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillsong Church Mesa Campus, 655 E University, Mesa. The family would like to thank the VA and all the people who assisted in his care. His favorite poem...Desiderata by Max Ehrmann 1927. The family would like to thank the VA and all the people who assisted in his care. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com