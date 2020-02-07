|
David George Davies
David George Davies peacefully departed us to join our Lord on February 5, 2020. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on July 19, 1928. He is survived by his sister Julie Abendroth, three children, Thea Davies Pearl (Carter Pearl), Bryn Ann McLeod (Duncan McLeod) and Degler Evan Davies (Christy Davies) and 6 grandchildren Alexandra, Jaxx, Lachlan, Campbell, Laney and Asher.
As a young adult he attended Carol College for 2 years and went on to receive his BA from The University of Wisconsin in 1950. His next chapter in life was completing his Doctor of Law in 1953 from The University of Wisconsin.
Soon after graduating, David was drafted in 1953 into the United States Army as a Captain in The JAG Corps during the Korean War. He was based in Heidelberg, Germany.
Upon returning to the US, David settled in sunny Phoenix, Arizona where he started his career as the Vice President of the Trust Department at First National Bank of Arizona.
In 1960, David met the love of his life, Elaine Kowalchik. They married in May of 1962 and started a wonderful life together. Due to their strong faith, they elected to become founding members of The Church of the Beatitudes where they worshipped for 54 years….a church that became the cornerstone of their lives. David served and led as both President and Chairman of the Board at The Beatitudes Campus of Care.
David's accomplishments include the following: President of the Hemophilia Foundation, President of The Visiting Nurse Service, Board Member of the St. Luke's Hospital Trusteeship, President and Board Member of the Beatitudes Foundation, 54 year member of the Arizona State Bar, 46 years as an Arizona practicing attorney, Vice President of Wells Fargo Bank, President of the Arizona Estate Planning Council and longtime member of The Arizona Country Club.
In addition to his many contributions to the community, David was an avid tennis player, enjoyed working in his yard, but most of all, his pride and joy was his family. He was married for 49 years and his love for Elaine only grew stronger until her final breath in December of 2011.
David was a true role model…always leading by example. He was instrumental in molding the lives of his 3 children. Although his children's talents varied, he was able to form a strong unique bond with all three. His ongoing words of wisdom, ability to listen, unconditional love and "that" laugh are things that his kids will hold in their hearts forever.
A private committal service will take place on Sunday for the immediate family. Monday February 10th, friends are welcomed to attend a Memorial Service honoring David's life which will be led by Rev. Stephen Beard. This celebration will take place at The Beatitudes Campus of Care in the "Life Center" at 3pm. A reception will follow immediately at Elaine's Fine Dining which is located on the same campus. The address is 1610 W. Glendale Ave.
In keeping with David's wish to help others, donations can be made in David's honor to Mountain View Presbyterian Church, located at 8050 E. Mountain View Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258. This has been his place of worship for the last 7 years.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020