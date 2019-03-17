Resources
Dr. David H. Hill

Dr. David H. Hill Obituary
Dr. David H. Hill

Phoenix - Dr. David H. Hill; a well known Phoenix and Scottsdale dentist passed away October 30, 2018.

Knowing this man made one realize he was one of a kind and a man for all seasons. He had many colleagues, friends, and neighbors that loved him dearly.

With a cancer diagnosis he was given three years to live; the other patients with the same disease passed within the time frame given. David blessed us with 35 more years here on this earth.

David was a naval commander, showing love for his country by being in the military. He gave the ultimate sacrifice. His son; David Scott Hill, also a naval officer lost his life in 2008. Facing adversity David went on to get his 5th degree black belt in taekwondo. He was an avid race car driver and a pilot.

He leaves behind his loving wife; Sharon Wolfert-Hill, three daughters: Lisa Hill, Kristina Kelly, Suzanne Lyons, his son in-law; Jeff Kelly, and six grandchildren: Lauren, Matthew, Michael, Max, Dannor & Shaun.

David donated his body for cancer research and his ashes will be buried in the family plot in Washington. There will be a memorial service in the near future.

"Save my spot next to you my love." -Your loving and dedicated wife.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019
