|
|
David (Dauc) Harrington
Phoenix - Sadly the family of David (Dauc) Harrington announce his passing on January 22, 2019. Born in Monroe, MI in 1951 and moved to AZ at a very young age. He lived many places but always seemed to gravitate back here. He is survived by his wife Elaine, former wife Carole, Son David Jr. (Lydia), Daughter Sharon, Sister Karen (Richard), Grandsons Christopher, Morgan, Thaddeus and David III, Brother-in-Law Larry Dubreuil, many nieces and nephews. His parents, Robert and Sylvia and brother Ken pre-deceased him. He had a great love of Airplanes and Motorcycles and operated many businesses relating to them. A celebration of life in his memory will be on February 10 at the home of his Son and Daughter-in-Law.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019