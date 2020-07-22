1/1
David Henrickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Henrickson

Sedona - David Lee Henrickson was born in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in the Valley of the Sun. David was a life-long Sun Devil earning his BS in Engineering and MBA from ASU.

During Dave's 31 years at Motorola, he earned two patents and successfully established Motorola University and served as Director of Greater China. In 2003, Dave got his Arizona Real Estate License and worked with his wife, Rosemary, for Coldwell Banker First Affiliate in Sedona. Dave enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping, watching CNBC and spending time with friends and family in Oak Creek Canyon.

For the last six years, David struggled brilliantly with Parkinson's and never complained. He passed away on March 15, 2020 holding tightly to his wife's hand.

His parents Helen and Ralph Henrickson and a son, Jeffrey, preceded Dave in death. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosemary Henrickson; children Thomas Kruse of Arizona City, AZ; Amy (Matt) Faull of Flagstaff, AZ; James (Kerry) Kruse of Los Angeles, CA; and Melissa (Brad) Holderman of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Karen (Phil) Benner of Fresno, CA and six grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

On July 13, 2020, which would have been David's 83rd Birthday, the family said goodbye to him with a Mass and interment at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood, AZ.

For those wishing to honor David the family suggests donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association: https://www.apdaparkinson.org Full obituary available at https://www.greersmortuary.com/obituary/david-henrickson




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved