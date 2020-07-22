David Henrickson
Sedona - David Lee Henrickson was born in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in the Valley of the Sun. David was a life-long Sun Devil earning his BS in Engineering and MBA from ASU.
During Dave's 31 years at Motorola, he earned two patents and successfully established Motorola University and served as Director of Greater China. In 2003, Dave got his Arizona Real Estate License and worked with his wife, Rosemary, for Coldwell Banker First Affiliate in Sedona. Dave enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping, watching CNBC and spending time with friends and family in Oak Creek Canyon.
For the last six years, David struggled brilliantly with Parkinson's and never complained. He passed away on March 15, 2020 holding tightly to his wife's hand.
His parents Helen and Ralph Henrickson and a son, Jeffrey, preceded Dave in death. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosemary Henrickson; children Thomas Kruse of Arizona City, AZ; Amy (Matt) Faull of Flagstaff, AZ; James (Kerry) Kruse of Los Angeles, CA; and Melissa (Brad) Holderman of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Karen (Phil) Benner of Fresno, CA and six grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
On July 13, 2020, which would have been David's 83rd Birthday, the family said goodbye to him with a Mass and interment at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood, AZ.
For those wishing to honor David the family suggests donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association: https://www.apdaparkinson.org
Full obituary available at https://www.greersmortuary.com/obituary/david-henrickson