David Hicks
Scottsdale - David R. Hicks 76, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at home with his family by his side. David was born May 27, 1943, preceded in death by his parents Harry and Dorothy Hicks who raised him in West Chicago Il . and his eldest daughter Donna and survived by his loving wife of 58 years (Anniversary 11/12/61)Sandra, daughters Sheryl (Dan), Joyce, Deborah, and Kathleen (Patrick),15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
David loved creating in his wood shop helping many around him. He was an amazing Artisan with an eye for perfection.David was a proud member of AA for 40 years. He touched many hearts and was loved dearly. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, Flower St., Phoenix AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019