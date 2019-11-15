Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hicks Obituary
David Hicks

Scottsdale - David R. Hicks 76, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at home with his family by his side. David was born May 27, 1943, preceded in death by his parents Harry and Dorothy Hicks who raised him in West Chicago Il . and his eldest daughter Donna and survived by his loving wife of 58 years (Anniversary 11/12/61)Sandra, daughters Sheryl (Dan), Joyce, Deborah, and Kathleen (Patrick),15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

David loved creating in his wood shop helping many around him. He was an amazing Artisan with an eye for perfection.David was a proud member of AA for 40 years. He touched many hearts and was loved dearly. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, Flower St., Phoenix AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -