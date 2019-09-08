|
David Irving Wright
Mesa - David Irving Wright, age 77, passed away in Mesa, Arizona on August 28, 2019. Dave was born in Oelwein, Iowa and grew up in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1960, and received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Drake University.
His 41 years as an educator began at East High school in Des Moines, continued for 32 years at Coronado High School, and he finished his career at Academy with Community Partners. He was well known and respected at Coronado High School as a football coach, student council adviser, Fellowship of Christian Athletes adviser, and Social Studies department chair, being recognized for many accomplishments. These included 1996 Cox Communication High School Creative Project Winner, and many times recognized as Outstanding Staff at ACP. He was also awarded an Intel educational scholarship, in recognition for his work on Livengood, a legacy project created by Dave that was very dear to him.
Dave was an avid traveler, combining his love of history and travel throughout Europe and North America. He also loved to play golf, and could be found on the links several times per week. Christopher Creek was a home away from home, and he and Polly took refuge at their little cabin in the woods among the cool pines. Tennis, gardening, fishing, and card games were also things he loved to do and share with others.
Humor often drove Dave to do wild and crazy things in the name of a good laugh. Everyone who knew him can recall his hilarious antics, jokes, and pranks, which always brought tears of laughter.
Most importantly, Dave was devoted to Jesus and his Church. He rejoiced in teaching Bible Study and singing in the choir, especially in the Christmas Cantata. His faith was the center of his life, and he was a role model for his entire family and those he met.
Dave is survived by Polly, his loving wife of 50 years, his two devoted daughters Wendy (Patrick) McCracken of Newport Beach, CA, Sarah (Scott) Gossett of Gilbert, AZ, his six grandchildren, and brother John (Jean) of Grapevine, TX. He was a favorite relative to family, and a friend to so many.
Memorial services will be held at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mesa, AZ on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hosanna Lutheran Church (cantata choir), or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019