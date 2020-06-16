David J. Cicak
David J. Cicak

David J Cicak born April 21 1945 - died May 31, 2020 was a beloved Husband, Dad and Pop. He worked 27 yrs for IBM Endicott NY and Charlotte NC. Had his own AC business in Phoenix AZ called DC Air. He was an avid hunter of white tail deer and a retired golfer of many yrs.

He is survived by his wife of 55 yrs Carol Linda Myers Cicak. Children Brian Cicak, Chris (Kim L) Cicak, Jami Cicak, grandchildren Chris Krasowski, Chris Cicak, Amber Cicak and 1 gt grandson. Survived by brother Dennis (Sharon) Cicak and Brother in law Bruce (Judy) Myers. Uncles Bob Mead , Joe Hawkins and several nieces Connie , Mandi and Sylvia and many cousins.

He is predeceased by his Father Joseph Cicak and Mother Clara Hawkins. Due to Covid 19 no funeral services.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
