David J. StollerPhoenix - David J, 'Dave' Stoller Age 75 died November 30, 2020 in Phoenix AZ. He was originally from Grand Island, NE, Omaha, NE and Council Bluffs, IA before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1997.He was born March 3, 1945 and graduated from Grand Island High School. After serving in the Air Force and National Guard. He received his BS degree from University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was a Physical Education, and Health Teacher. He coached boys high school basketball, track, cross country and girls basketball. He then graduated from Peru State with a MS in Educational Administration in 1983.He always said teaching PE was the best jobs in the world. He retired from teaching after 37 yrs.He loved golf, Nebraska football and the College baseball World Series.He was preceded in death by his parents, Del Stoller and Helen DeHart Stoller, brother Dale, and sister Yvonne Webster. He is survived by his wife Sue of 37 years, sisters Wonda (Carl) Symanski, Della (Marv) Gittins, brother Dan (Barb) Stoller and children Mike, Amy, Tim (Carli) Stoller. Grandchildren, Tommy, Nate, Reid, Dayne, Kaden and Tara Stoller. Stepchildren Rita (Doug) Mason, David Hargett, and John (Casey) Hargett. Step grandchildren, Taylor Hargett, Isabelle Hargett, Ben Haas, Joel (Mandy) Haas, Colton Mason, Payton Hargett and Tyler Hargett.Mass of Christian burial to be Thursday, December 10th at 11:00am at St. Patrick Church, 10815 N 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service is limited to 100 people. Internment, with Military Honors will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens beginning at 12:30.