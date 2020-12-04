1/1
David J. Stoller
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Stoller

Phoenix - David J, 'Dave' Stoller Age 75 died November 30, 2020 in Phoenix AZ. He was originally from Grand Island, NE, Omaha, NE and Council Bluffs, IA before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1997.

He was born March 3, 1945 and graduated from Grand Island High School. After serving in the Air Force and National Guard. He received his BS degree from University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was a Physical Education, and Health Teacher. He coached boys high school basketball, track, cross country and girls basketball. He then graduated from Peru State with a MS in Educational Administration in 1983.

He always said teaching PE was the best jobs in the world. He retired from teaching after 37 yrs.

He loved golf, Nebraska football and the College baseball World Series.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Del Stoller and Helen DeHart Stoller, brother Dale, and sister Yvonne Webster. He is survived by his wife Sue of 37 years, sisters Wonda (Carl) Symanski, Della (Marv) Gittins, brother Dan (Barb) Stoller and children Mike, Amy, Tim (Carli) Stoller. Grandchildren, Tommy, Nate, Reid, Dayne, Kaden and Tara Stoller. Stepchildren Rita (Doug) Mason, David Hargett, and John (Casey) Hargett. Step grandchildren, Taylor Hargett, Isabelle Hargett, Ben Haas, Joel (Mandy) Haas, Colton Mason, Payton Hargett and Tyler Hargett.

Mass of Christian burial to be Thursday, December 10th at 11:00am at St. Patrick Church, 10815 N 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service is limited to 100 people. Internment, with Military Honors will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens beginning at 12:30.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Interment
12:30 PM
Paradise Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Pinnacle Peak Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved