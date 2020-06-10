David James Ramirez



Phoenix - David James Ramirez - Beloved son, father, grandfather, brother and husband. Born on October 12, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ. He attended Carl Hayden high school, graduating in 1974. He continued on with his parents' dedicated work ethic and became a proud City of Phoenix employee for over 33 years. Within the City he worked in various departments including: water, streets and eventually aviation where he retired as a Chief Construction Inspector.



David Ramirez was a loving and passionate man who enjoyed seeing others around him, sharing that same passion for life. He valued his family above all; whether it was spending quality time at his home for a BBQ, relaxing on the beach in Rocky Point, tailgating at Cardinals and ASU games or going hunting, fishing and camping outdoors in the forest. Being surrounded by his loved ones and others who shared that same love, was his favorite place to be.



He is preceded in death by his father Pete V. Ramirez.



He is survived by his wife Karen, his step-children, Juliana (Mark), Steve (Sarah), Katrina (Keith); His three sons, David II (Christina), John (Berta) and Nicholas (Jacqueline); including 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild and his mother Adeladie, brothers Peter and Steve (Tara) and Sister Linda (George).



He was a strong man both in spirit and strength. He fought his battle with cancer, up until his very last breath on June 3rd, 2020.



May you rest in eternal peace with God and the angels surrounding you. You will forever be loved.



Services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Basilica; 231 N. 3rd Street Phoenix, AZ 85004. Visitation and rosary will be at 8AM with mass following at 9AM. David will be laid to rest following services at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store