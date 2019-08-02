|
David Jeffery Holliday, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on July 26, 2019. He was 54 years old.Born in Shreveport, Louisiana on July 18, 1965 to Richard and Dew (Robertson) Holliday, he spent much of his childhood in Memphis, Tennessee before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1981 where he attended Chaparral High School and Arizona State University. He spent the past 22 years as a dedicated employee of Avnet, Inc. and resided in Gilbert, Arizona with his beloved wife of 15 years, Lisa (Snider) Holliday, son, Ryan Holliday and stepson, Treston Slater.
A lifelong fan of LSU football (Geaux Tigers!), cajun food, golf, travel and enjoying the simple pleasures of life, David will primarily be remembered for his strong connection to family, fatherly engagement and support, fabulous sense of humor, lively toasts, welcoming friendship and being the quintessential big brother to his three siblings and many cousins. A kid at heart, his smile was brightest when surrounded by family on annual trips to New Orleans to cheer on the "Fighting Tigers" in the roar of the LSU stadium. Beloved husband, father, brother, son,nephew, uncle, in-law and friend, David will be greatly missed, but will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Lisa, sons Ryan and Treston, brother Paul (Sofia) Holliday, sisters Mary (Dave) McMillan and Rachel (Jeremy) Peyton, along with his loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Friends, family, and others whose lives David touched are invited to The Grove Church, 2777 S. Gilbert Rd., Chandler, AZ 85286 on Saturday, August 10th, at 11:00 a.m. to reminisce and celebrate David's wonderful life.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019