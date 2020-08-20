David Jewett, Jr.



Chandler - David F. Jewett, Jr. passed away peacefully after a short illness on August 15, 2020 in Chandler, AZ at the home of his middle daughter, surround by family. Born on August 31, 1923 in Newburgh, NY, David was the oldest of 2 sons to David F. Jewett, Sr. and Dorothy McKenna Jewett. David graduated from New Paltz High School in 1941 with dreams of attending Clarkson University to study engineering to design automobiles. WWII changed everyone's dreams and he served his country working on his family's dairy farm helping to keep America fed. Dave became New Paltz's milkman delivering milk and cream to the front doors of homes in and around New Paltz. Throughout the years, Dave's passion for pre-WWII automobiles led him to own several 1938 Buick Special sedans and many "rag top" convertibles. He was a General Motors customer his entire life and could tell you the make, model and year just by looking at the headlights.



David married Mary Jane "Mac" McCall on June 25, 1952 in Milford, MI. He is survived by daughters, Jennifer A. Jewett-Kelly, of Scottsdale, AZ, and twins Cynthia L. Jewett (Lori Nordstrom) of Chandler, AZ, and Heidi J. (Patricia E. Kelly) of Tillson, NY; and grandson Sean T. Kelly of Scottsdale, AZ. In 1953, Dave and Mac expanded the milk business to include JD's Dairy Bar and built the building that is currently Village Pizza in New Paltz, NY. JD's ice cream was legendary in the community; serving the best soft serve ice cream, "Wing Ding" thick milkshakes, flying saucers, coffee, and hot dogs with sauerkraut and Gulden mustard to the highway crews in the morning, to the Moriello Pool swimmers in the afternoon, and to the little league baseball teams at night. JD's served as a gathering place to hear a joke, a story or solve the problems of the day. Dave had a smile for everyone, was a great listener and kept everyone's confidences.



Dave served his community as a life member of the New Paltz Fire Department; including being their Chief in 1950. Prior to the New Paltz Rescue Squad formation, Dave drove the ambulance for the fire department. In 1970's, he served as a Town Councilman and Police Commissioner. After moving to Sun Lakes, AZ in the 1981, Dave joined the community's volunteer fire department, served on various HOA committees and was still an active member of the Architectural Committee, at the time of his death. Dave was a member of the New Paltz VFW, the Paltz Club, St. Joseph's Church, New Paltz, NY, St. Steven's Catholic Church, Sun Lakes, AZ, and the Valley of the Sun Buick Car Club.



Dave loved his home in the Arizona desert, but he was a New Paltz "maroon and white Huguenot" to the core. Throughout his long life, Dave served his community with an eye on making it better. Along with his brother Warren, Dave and his family joined with the Wallkill Valley Land



Trust and Open Space Institute's "Two Farms Project" to conserve the Jewett and Kholsa farms on Huguenot Street. The preservation of these two idyllic properties will allow future generations to enjoy their rural settings and views for years to come.



Dave was predeceased by his parents, brother Warren F. Jewett, wife Mary "Mac" Jewett, and cousins John "Jack" and William "Bill" McKenna. He leaves behind many great friends, including Bill and Nettie Dingler, and Lou and Linda Martin of Sun Lakes, AZ and Joyce Mennit and Jeff Hershey of Boulder, CO. A Celebration of Dave's life will be held at Copland-Hammerl Funeral Home on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. At 1:00 p.m. there will be a time for sharing reflections and memories on Dave's long and wonderful life. A funeral service will be held at a future date at St. Steven's Church in Sun Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the NY State Firemen's Home in Hudson, NY (firemenshome@fasny.com) or the Wallkill Valley Land Trust, New Paltz, NY.









