David Joseph Ruggiero
Vail - David Joseph Ruggiero was born on October 20, 2002 in Glendale, AZ. David was taken too early, on the morning of November 20, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. at the young age of 17. He was a victim of a violent crime involving a firearm.
He enjoyed making music with his friend Logan and hoped to one day make it big. He enjoyed playing football for the Boulder Creek Jaguars and like his dad, David also had an affinity for "cool" cars.
David left an impression with everyone he met. He also developed a desire to help those who needed it. He didn't care what situation a person was in, he wanted to help them realize that someone still cared and was willing to help. Our son was a visionary, a soul before his time. David wanted to become a biochemical engineer and was hoping to change the world someday.
David's big sister Angelina was his first friend and play buddy. She was also his go-to for advice growing up. His younger brother Julian was his gaming buddy and his partner in crime. They were inseparable and would console and confide in each other. David loved his younger sister Olivia with all of his heart, she was a huge part of him. Her presence grounded him and the world vanished when they were together. His dog Hugo, was a source of therapy and his best friend.
David is survived by his mother Rebecca; his father Dave; his brother Julian; sisters Angelina and Olivia; his best friend Hugo; his grandparents; and vast family. He was truly loved by all, Godspeed son.
Visitation from 9:00-11:00am, followed by the funeral at 11:00am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale 85254. Burial will follow at Hansen Desert Hills Memorial Park. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019