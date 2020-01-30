|
Dave was born March 15, 1935 and passed away January 25, 2020 at 84 years old. Dave is predeceased by his parents Hazel and Harold Murdough, brother Dale and granddaughter Sarah. Dave was born outside of Rome, NY on his grandparent's farm. Due to health reasons, the family moved to Phoenix in the summer of 1947 when Dave was 12. He graduated from Phoenix Union HS in 1952 and from Phoenix College in 1954. He began working in construction in 1955 and did so until 1996 when he began working in the automotive industry at Midway Chevrolet. Dave worked at Midway until 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Ginger, four children plus two step-children, twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Services will be Monday, February 3rd at Greenwood Memory Lawn. Visitation at 10:00 to 11:00, Services 11:00 to Noon, burial, light refreshments in the Hospitality Room. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or Hospice of The Valley in Dave's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020