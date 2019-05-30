|
David Kolb Rudnikoff
Phoenix - David Kolb Rudnikoff of Phoenix and Munds Park, AZ, died suddenly, but peacefully at home in Munds Park on May 16. Dave came by his good name and reputation honestly over his 79 years.
Born in Gary, IN in 1939, he spent his youth in Chicago, Chehalis, WA and Buchanan, MI. After attending the University of Michigan, he continued his migrations as general manager of manufactured housing plants in Elkhart, IN, Booneville, MO, Waco, TX, Casa Grande, AZ and finally several around Phoenix, AZ.
After leaving the manufactured home industry, using his skilled business acumen, Dave created, built, ran and sold Mail and More service stores: five in the valley and in other states.
Dave traveled worldwide with his family and then for the last twenty-three years with long-time companion, Pamela Keating, always collecting friends and stories along the way.
Upon retiring, he focused on his other life-long, true passion, golf, again gaining good friends. He played all over the country, the Phoenix Valley and was a member to the end of Pinewood Country Club in Munds Park.
He is survived by his former wife, Jewel, daughters, Penny Tidd of Peoria, AZ and Nikki Horvath of Canton OH, sister, Robin Rudnikoff of Boise, ID, two granddaughters, Savannah and Sydney Tidd, and loving partner, Pamela Keating. We will miss forever his baritone crooning, his graceful dance moves and his wry views on life.
There will be no services or memorials. The family asks, other than toasts and thoughts to his memory, any donations be sent to the in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 30, 2019