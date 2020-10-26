1/1
David L. Birmingham Sr.
David L. Birmingham, Sr.

Mesa - David Birmingham Sr., age 86, of Mesa, Arizona passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at a care facility near his home. A lifetime native of Arizona, he was born in Phoenix, the son of William and Ruth Birmingham. He was a 1953 graduate of Phoenix Technical School. He worked in construction for most of his life. He and his son, David Jr. owned Macalite Equipment, Inc. He retired from the company in 2017.

David was a racing enthusiast. He drove water ski boats in races off the coast of California. In the early 1960s until 1973, he owned Midget style racecars. They raced with USAC all over the US including in the Astrodome. When David Jr. was old enough, David Sr. bought another Midget that they raced all over the West Coast. Together they won the 2001 AMRA Championship.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Betty; his parents and two older brothers William II and Henry; and his nephew, Bob. He is survived by his son, David Jr., his daughter-in-law Dayna (Fox) Birmingham; his grandchildren Matthew; Michael; Danielle; his sister-in-law, Beverly Peebles; four nieces and two nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday the 30th from 5-8 PM and there will be a graveside service at 1 PM on Saturday, the 31st both at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4809452654
