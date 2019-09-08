|
David L. Tate
Chandler - Colonel David Tate passed away on August 27, 2019 in Chandler, AZ. He was born in Jerome, Idaho to Reverend Charles E. Tate and Ruth Douglass Tate in May 1926. He spent his early childhood in Idaho and Montana. His family moved to Arizona where he graduated from Phoenix Union High School and later Arizona State University. He was a man of many talents who focused his life on two main career paths; military service and public education. His military career spanned more than 36 years with the United States Air Force. He enlisted as a Private serving in World War II in military photography and mapping. He retired as a Colonel from the Arizona Air National Guard. In addition to his military career, he was dedicated to a career in public education. His early days as an educator were spent as a classroom teacher in the Roosevelt and Cartwright School Districts. He was the Superintendent of Fowler School District for many years prior to retiring from the AZ Department of Education as the Director of Finance. In retirement, he continued his lifelong commitment to public education by consulting with many small school districts throughout Arizona and was elected to the Pine Elementary Governing Board. He was preceded in death by his parents and five older siblings. He is survived by his wife Betty and his children Lucinda Robinson (Mike), Russell Tate (Rachel), Gregory Tate, and Dr. Jan Langer. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. At his request, private graveside services with military honors were held with family paying their respects at Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, we humbly request contributions in his honor be made to Hospice of the Valley or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019