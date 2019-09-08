|
David L. Walters
Phoenix - David L. (Dave) Walters, 69, of Phoenix, died August 29, 2019. He was born April 23, 1950, in Hays, Kansas. Dave is survived by his wife Diana, his brother Arlen (Muriel) Walters of Las Vegas, NV, and his sister Kathleen (Darrel) Ochs of Gypsum, CO. His career in Phoenix was in Hospital Administration with the BannerHealth System. A celebration of Dave's life is scheduled for October 12 at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 West Beardsley in Phoenix. For full obituary and further information see www.phoenixmemorialpark.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave's memory to TMP-Marian High School at 1701 Hall Street, Hays, KS 67601 or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019