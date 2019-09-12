Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
home of Starlet and Patrick Bower
5214 E. Bluefield Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jedike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Harvey Jedike

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Harvey Jedike Obituary
David Lee Harvey Jedike

Scottsdale - David Lee Harvey Jedike was placed in the arms of Jesus on September 9th after a long battle with Dementia. David was born in Elmhurst, IL. He was 78 years old. David is survived by his wife and love of his life, Nayoma Jedike to whom he was married for 36 years.

David radiated love that he shared with his family and friends and will be deeply missed.

A "Celebration of Life" open house will be held on Friday, September 13th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the home of Starlet and Patrick Bower, 5214 E. Bluefield Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.