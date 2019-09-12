|
|
David Lee Harvey Jedike
Scottsdale - David Lee Harvey Jedike was placed in the arms of Jesus on September 9th after a long battle with Dementia. David was born in Elmhurst, IL. He was 78 years old. David is survived by his wife and love of his life, Nayoma Jedike to whom he was married for 36 years.
David radiated love that he shared with his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
A "Celebration of Life" open house will be held on Friday, September 13th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the home of Starlet and Patrick Bower, 5214 E. Bluefield Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2019