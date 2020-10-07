David Lee Hudson
Scottsdale - David Lee Hudson, 81 years of age, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on September 2, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1939 in the great town of Livermore, Kentucky, the Loving Son of LeRoy and Ada Belle Hudson.
David Lee Hudson, known by his friends, as Dave, spent his life dedicated to helping those around him. Dave joined the Air Force as a young man and served our country honorably for 20 years. Raised by his mother, Dave learned at an early age the importance of family. Once he retired from the Air Force, Dave moved to Arizona to be closer to his mother and sister. As a family centric man, he started his second career in his baby sister's footsteps and became an Occupational Therapist Assistant (COTA). The two siblings did not have any rivalry as they worked hand in hand in assisting special needs children throughout Arizona. While sharing their love for special needs children, they often worked within the under serviced areas of rural Arizona and the Native American Reservations. Dave's devotion to these special needs children was remarkable as he continued to work until he fell ill with COVID-19.
Dave is survived by his loving sister, Peggy Ann Wesley, wife of Larry T. Wesley; nieces and nephew, Lucinda Jahn, Carol Beyner, Larry D. Wesley, great nieces and nephews, Yvonne Nelson, Michael and Megan Munch, Greg Munch and Celina Babers, David Munch (his namesake), Zachary Wesley and Brenna Straughn, and his great niece Amanda Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy Hudson and Ada Belle Hudson-Peterson and his niece Angela Lea Wesley.
A Celebration of the Life of David Lee will be held on October 15, 2020 at 2:30 pm at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. He will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery with full honors. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following organizations that was dear to his heart. In honor of his military service, send donations to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org
). In honor of his service to helping special needs children, send donations to Raising Special Kids (raisingspecialkids.org
). In honor of their amazing service and dedication to the welfare of animals, send donations to the Arizona Humane Society (azhumane.org
).