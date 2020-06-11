David Longacre



Scottsdale - Lt. Col. (Retired) David H. Longacre passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by family members. David passed away after a final battle with congestive heart failure. David is survived by his wife of 70 years Jean; daughters Kathryn and Lynn; sons David, Jr. and Rick; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Born in Stark County Ohio on August 4, 1931, David was the adopted son of Henry and Vivian Longacre. He received his formal education at Coventry High School, the University of Akron where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Management and the University of Detroit, where he earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science and Economics. In July 1955, David Longacre began his career of military service with the United States Army. During his years in the military, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and served three tours of duty in Vietnam. The first of these tours was in 1964 - 65 followed by one in 1968 and the third in 1970. As a result of his actions while in service to his country, he received the Silver Star for "Gallantry in Action", two Bronze Stars, an Air Medal, a Meritorious Service Medal, a Joint Service Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and the Ranger Tab among others. In 1968 David attended the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia. The family served in Frankfort and Worms Germany, Taiwan, Forts Benning, Jackson, Lewis, Bragg and Ord. David's last assignment was as the Professor of Military Science at Youngstown State University retiring in 1978. Dave then worked as a Field Director for Northwest Mutual Life Insurance and was a Charter member and President of the local Canfield Ohio Lions Club. David and Jean once again pulled up stakes and moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1985. While living in Arizona, David continued his relationship with the local Lions Clubs, volunteered with the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was chairman of the local "Old Man's Club". David spent his life in service to others and will be remembered as a loving husband and caring father, grandfather and great grandfather. The family would like to thank the wonderful team from Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care, understanding and kindness. Services will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a later date.









