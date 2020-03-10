Resources
David Lynn Swafford

David Lynn Swafford Obituary
David Lynn Swafford

David Lynn Swafford, 67, passed away peacefully in his home in La Sal, Utah on Feb. 22, 2020.

David was born in Columbus, Indiana on May 29, 1952. He was the first born of three children to William and Edna (Haymaker) Swafford.

He grew up in the Columbus area graduating from Columbus North High School. After high school David moved with his family to Arizona where he met and married Debra Sullivan in 1972. David worked and retired from the Phoenix Police Department after 25 years. He served with honor and pride.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debra; two sons, Eric and Robert (Tiffany); five grandsons; Jett, Brekken, D.C., Chase and Porter; a brother John Swafford; and a sister Rebecca (Gary) Love.

At David's request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of David's life will be held at the American Legion Post 29 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 7 PM. 6822 N. 57th Drive, Glendale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
