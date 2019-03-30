|
David M. Hernandez Jr
- - David M. Hernandez Jr, 84, passed away on March 27, 2019. Hernandez was born May 23, 1934 in Alpine, TX to Jesusita (Chuy) and David Hernandez.
David attended Alpine High School, then he entered the Army and was part of the U.S. Airborne. After the Army, he attended Sul Ross State University where he met the love of his life, Clotilde Pena, and were married for 58 years.
David lived a life of service as an educator. In 1961, David and Clotilde taught side-by-side in Pecos, Texas. In 1967 he started teaching in the Casa Grande Elementary School District and served as a school principal before retirement in 1999.
David was a role model of effective leadership within the education community. He served as President of the Casa Grande Elementary Education Association while he was a member of the National Education Association and the Arizona Education Association. His membership in the National Association of Elementary School Principals helped promote quality leadership in schools across Arizona.
Being very involved with his community, David was a charter member of the Sunrise Optimist Club of Casa Grande. He was instrumental in helping expand the Boys and Girls Club into Casa Grande and in bringing the Arizona High School All-Stars competition to Casa Grande. He was a member of the local V.F.W., Elk's Club, City Clean and Beautiful committee, Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook Off organizer. He even found time to serve on the Casa Grande Planning and Zoning Committee.
David received many honors for his community service. He was recognized as the Grand Marshall of the Cinco de Mayo parade; awarded the Arizona Hispanic School Administrators Associations Exemplary Educator; Greater Casa Grande Chamber of Commerce Hall of Famer; and Optimist of the Year.
David is survived by his wife Clotilde, four sons David III, Duane, George Luis, and Carlo, sister Delma Molinar, and brother Daniel Hernandez, both of Pecos, TX, three grandsons Carlo Wynn, Destin, and Asher, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews and cousins. He will be missed by the many family, friends, educators and students he mentored and left a lasting impression.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church - Community Center, with a Rosary and Mass to follow. The burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 30, 2019