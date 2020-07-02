1/
David M.V. Cobb
David M.V. Cobb

Phoenix - David M.V. Cobb, 87 of Phoenix, AZ formally of Lake Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 of the Coronavirus. He was preceded in death by his beloved Bride of 57 years Marianne Cobb, nee Ekman. Dave spent his career in the printing business and in sales.

He is survived by his children, CaroleAnn (Kevin) Morris, William Cobb, Daniel (Sylwia) Cobb, Kathryn (Kelly) Peters, Judith (Jeff) Killian and Jeff Goldsmith. Additionally, Dave has 11 Grandchildren. Brian, Bridget, Sean and Megan Morris, Ian and Emma Cobb, Shane and Brie Cobb, Michelle and Thomas Killian, and Courtney Goldsmith.

Dave was born in Manhattan NYC and lived in the Chicago North Shore suburbs throughout much of his life. As a young man, he entered the Navy, serving in Panama in the 50's and relocated from Lake Forest to Phoenix in 1986. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations, for Animal Conservation, to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo: giving@fresnochaffeezoo.org. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
