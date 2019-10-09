Services
More Obituaries for David Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David N. Owens


1957 - 2019
David N. Owens Obituary
David N. Owens, age 62 passed away suddenly on September 6, 2019. At Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa Arizona. He leaves behind his loving parents Ken and Shirley Owens of Ahwatukee, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his older brother Richard and his grandparents Charles and Ethel Nelson of Missoula, Montana and by F. M. And Cathy Owens of Tallahassee, Florida.

David was born in Spokane, Washington on May 17, 1957. He lived in Iceland with his family as well as San Mateo, California and Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has lived in Mesa, Arizona since 1984.

David has many dear friends who will miss him very much.

Private services were held with internment at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary and Memorial Garden, Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
