David Nicolai
David Frederick Nicolai passed away on May 28, 2020.
He was born on September 13, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Frederick and Alta Nicolai.
David worked for over 30 years at Mel Clayton Ford as a mechanic.
He was a member of Saguaro Miata Club and GWRRA (Gold Wing Road Riders Association).
David is survived by his son Charles, daughter-in-law Carrie, former spouse Elsie, two granddogs and two grandcats and his beloved Mazda Miata "David Jr."
Family and friends are invited to a viewing TODAY, Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 12-2PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Burial will be private in Resthaven Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
David Frederick Nicolai passed away on May 28, 2020.
He was born on September 13, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Frederick and Alta Nicolai.
David worked for over 30 years at Mel Clayton Ford as a mechanic.
He was a member of Saguaro Miata Club and GWRRA (Gold Wing Road Riders Association).
David is survived by his son Charles, daughter-in-law Carrie, former spouse Elsie, two granddogs and two grandcats and his beloved Mazda Miata "David Jr."
Family and friends are invited to a viewing TODAY, Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 12-2PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Burial will be private in Resthaven Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.