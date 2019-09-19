|
|
David Oren McMann, 77, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 14, 2019, under a harvest full moon and a rising sun, following a 1 year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was circled with love at the time he went to meet with his Lord.
David lived every day to its fullest - in life - and especially in his final year. He travelled to see his loved ones, attended graduations, hung out with his friends and took the occasional hikes and daily walks that he was known for. He was active and meticulous right up to his final days on earth and had an infectious personality that appealed to those of all ages. We have learned so much more about how many people loved David since his passing.
David, his parents (Donald and Ruth) and his siblings (Bob, Margaret and Bill) moved to Arizona from Erie, Pennsylvania in 1953. David loved Phoenix and the desert and referred to this city as his "home." He graduated from South Mountain High School in 1961 and worked as a salesman into his 70's. He was always proud of his work and had a work ethic like no other.
David was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Donald and Ruth McMann and his sister, Margaret Dean (Peggy). He is survived by his children - Scott McMann (Kellie), Bryan McMann (Lisa), Suzan McMann (John) and Nyra Rayn, his grandchildren - Allie, Tiana, Ross, Shay, Elijah, Mitchell and Ben, his siblings - Robert McMann (Sara Jane) and William McMann (Donald), his nieces - Kimberly and Tonya, his nephews Eric, Kevin, Caleb and Dustin, his dear friend and outlaw sister-in-law - Kathi Ayers, and his band of brother-friends who he relied on for mountain adventures, shooting pool and ball games.
He will be dearly missed.
A casual sunset memorial service will be held for David at Lost Dutchman State Park on Saturday, Sept 21, from 6-8 PM, at the Palo Verde Ramada. Entry fees will be paid by the family for those arriving at the park entry gates between 5:30 and 5:55 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in David Oren McMann's honor.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019