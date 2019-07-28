|
Dr. David P. Lehman M.D.
Phoenix - Dr. David P. Lehman M.D. age 94 died Friday June 28th, 2019 at Arrowhead Hospital in Phoenix Arizona. Doctor Lehman was born on September 4th, 1924 in Cannelton, IN. to the late Edgar A. and Elenora Baertich Lehman.
He attended Columbia Military Prep Academy and enlisted in the U.S. Army upon graduation in 1942. He had to wait until his 18th birthday to begin officers training. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in December of 1942. He was one of the youngest Second Lieutenants commissioned in World War II and his picture appeared in the Washington Post. As a young Army officer assigned to the Pacific theatre, he saw action in Kwajalein, Eniwetok, Peleliu and Saipan. He finally arrived back home to Indiana in March of 1946 and joined the Army Reserve in which he continued to serve for another twenty-six years, eventually retiring from the Army with a rank of Colonel.
Doctor Lehman attended Purdue University and graduated with a degree in Engineering in 1951. He worked for many tech companies in Indiana including General Motors, Allison Engines and Hamilton Standard. After a few years as an engineer, he decided to apply for admission to Medical School and was accepted. Doctor Lehman graduated from Indiana University Medical School in 1960 and began his lifelong career as a physician. He received additional training as an Anesthesiologist and began his practice in Kokomo, IN. Eventually the Lehman family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1973.
While in medical school, he met and married Jean E. Rhude of Franklin, IN. This marriage would last sixty-one years, until his death. Jean and David raised four Sons: Philip John, Mark David, Max Andrew and Christopher Edgar. Jean and David also have five Grandsons: Christopher Shane Strickler, David Michael, Frederic, Derrick (Bubba) and Seamus Rowan Lehman.
Doctor Lehman served the community both as a physician and as an Army Officer. In the Army reserve, he commanded a hospital at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana and three Army Hospitals in Arizona. As a physician, he was a member of the Operating Room committees of most Phoenix Area Hospitals. He and several other doctors with military backgrounds were invited by the Ecuadorian government to provide additional health services and surgical teams to the island of the Galapagos during a physician shortage in the 1990s. Doctor Lehman was also a very avid automobile racing fan and was part owner of the Phoenix International Raceway in the 1980s.
Colonel Lehman was inducted into the US Army Candidate School Hall of fame at Fort Benning Georgia in 1992 with his wife present. Doctor Lehman also served as OR Chief at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Phoenix before his retirement.
David's Sister Carolyn and Brother Ralph Malcolm (Mac) both preceded him in death. Doctor Lehman is survived by his Wife Jean, Sons Philip, Mark, Max and Chris. Also surviving are nephews Gary Lehman, David White and nieces Connie Landwehr, Marjorie White Kottra and Kathleen White.
Colonel David P. Lehman M.D will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019