David Paul Riemer
Mesa - David Paul Riemer, 82, died peacefully on Sunday, July 21st 2019 at Alta Mesa Nursing Home in Mesa, AZ from cancer.
Dave is survived by his beloved wife Ginger and daughter Sherrie (Aaron) Berry and two granddaughters Terra Riemer and Anastasia Thomas.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Gertrude Voigt Riemer and his sister Eunice (Dan) Foote and his son Donnie (Donna) Riemer. Dave has two brothers remaining...
Gerhardt, 90, (Betty) Riemer and Martin, 88, (Luise) Riemer are both widowed and remain in his home town of Wolcottsville NY....(Minus the cows).
Dave had many nieces and nephews he held dear to his heart.
Dave enjoyed camping and travels with family and square dance friends in Virginia, Florida and California.
His senior activities were focused on playing Euchre with friends.
Dave loved the Lord so there is no doubt where he is now.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 28th 11 a.m.at his hometown church...St Michaels Lutheran Church.
Lunch will follow at cousin Charlie and Toot Landow's.
If desired, memorials may be made to either Lutheran Church or : Epiphany Lutheran Church, 800 W Ray Rd. Chandler, AZ 85225 or St. Michaels Lutheran Church 6377 Wolcottsville Rd. Akron, NY 14001.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019