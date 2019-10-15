|
|
David R. Buchanan
Paradise Valley - On October 11, 2019, David Russell Buchanan, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed peacefully at home in Paradise Valley, Arizona at age 87.
David was born on May 1, 1932 in Belmond, Iowa to Russell Preston and Hazel Eleanor Buchanan. David fought in the Korean War as a United States Marine. At a young age, he rose to the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Purple Heart.
After his discharge, David attended Bradley University and then University of Iowa where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree for Electrical Engineering. David continued his education and later received a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering.
On August 25, 1953, David married his sweetheart Joan Reyburn Buchanan whom he met when she was interning as a librarian in Peoria, Illinois. They raised two children, Jeffrey David and Beth Lynn. Recently Joan and David celebrated 66 years of marriage.
David was a self-made man. With his smarts and perseverance, David had an extraordinary business career. After earning his degrees, David held a variety of technical and managerial positions including General Dynamics (Atlas Missile Project), Bendix (Project Mercury), Sperry Flight Systems and General Electric.
David then entered his entrepreneurial phase of his career, founding and/or investing in technology companies and building them into successful enterprises. These companies include Peripherals Inc., Talos Systems and Three-Five Systems where David was recognized for bringing LCD manufacturing back to the United States. David, with his team, also received several patents.
David established scholarship programs at University of Iowa, Bradley University, and Arizona State University benefiting aspiring students majoring in engineering. In 1999, University of Iowa presented David with their Distinguished Alumni Award for his pioneering work in technology and business.
When he wasn't working, David was an avid golfer at Arizona Country Club, White Mountain Country Club and for the last 25 years at Forest Highlands Golf Club. He was an excellent golfer and achieved a remarkable five hole-in-ones, four of which occurred within a four-month period. David also played in the Phoenix Open Pro Am three times. In 1973 he was paired in the Pro Am with Johnny Miller.
David was a wonderful father and family man. Together the family enjoyed many vacations; his favorites being San Diego and Mauna Kea in Hawaii. David supported his children and grandchildren with their goals and always gave sage advice.
One of David's biggest passions was Arizona State football. He was a dedicated fan and supporter of the program for over 50 years. Even towards the end, David would rally to watch the games.
David will be remembered by the multitude of people whom he impacted with his strength, generosity and kindness. He was a force a nature and will be missed by many.
David was preceded in death by two of his sisters, Beverly and Kaye. He is survived by his wife Joan, his daughter Beth Buchanan, his son and his wife Jeffrey and Martha Buchanan, his sister Judy Willard and her daughter Stephanie Towery and her spouse, his grandchildren Zachary Preston Buchanan and Katherine Buchanan Hoeck and their spouses, his great grandson Charles Jeffrey Buchanan, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E Shea, Scottsdale, Arizona, at 10:00 am. Visitation is Thursday, October 17, 2019 between 5:00-7:00 pm at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
David was passionate about helping animals and contributed to many causes dedicated to helping abused and lost pets. Thus, in lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to HARTT (online at azhartt.org or by check to 747 E. Thunderbird Road Phoenix, AZ 85022).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019