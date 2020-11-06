1/1
David R. Hall
David R. Hall

Phoenix - David Hall age 70 passed away peacefully at Serenity House on Oct. 24, 2020 surrounded by family. Born April 24, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Preceded in death by parents Charles & Phylis Hall, Stepfather George Hubbell, grandparents, mother and father in-law Norman and Margaret LaFave, brother-in-laws Ernie Imperial, Chuck LaFave, Earl (Emmy) LaFave, Jerry Shelly, sister-in-law Janet (Nester) Mendez, nephew Eric Hubbell, and many dear friends.

Survived by wife Lynn (LaFave) Hall of 50 years, Daughters Tonya (Mike) Childers, Heather, and Son Jared. His Sister Linda (Alan) Graham, brothers Dan (Nancy) Hall, Mike (Karyn) Hubbell and their families. Sister-in-laws Garnet Shelly, Dorothy (Phil) Berra, Luan (Leon) Guntly, brother-in-law Robert LaFave and their families.

The family would like to thank the V.A. and Thema Health Services for their great care of David and Serenity House for his final days.

Services will be held at Chapel of the Chimes (7924 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301) with a viewing on Nov. 12, from 4-6 pm and the funeral will be Nov. 13 at 10:00 am with a military procession to National Memorial Cemetery at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in David's memory to Arizona Humane Society.

More information can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/glendale-az/da vid-hall-9867611.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239379297
Memories & Condolences
