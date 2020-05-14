David Robert Miller
Scottsdale - David Robert Miller of Scottsdale, AZ died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by his wife and four children after living with carcinoid cancer for more than 20 years. David will be remembered as a successful business owner and civic leader, a loving father and grandfather, and a charismatic, fun-loving man.
Son of Clement and Jessie (Drinkwater) Miller, David was born on December 28, 1938 in Aberdeen, SD. He graduated from high school in Chariton, IA in 1956 and earned a B.A.
degree from the University of Iowa in 1960. He married Sharon Rietveld in 1961 and they
made their home in Fairmont, MN.
He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard from 1960-1965 rising to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. In 1961, he joined his father in running Miller's Fashions, purchasing the business when his parents retired. He was very active in many local community organizations and served as mayor of Fairmont from 1988-1992.
David retired in 1996 and moved to Scottsdale, AZ spending summers at the family cabin on Gull Lake in MN. David loved to play golf, ski, read, attend athletic and cultural events, and talk sports. David and Sharon had a passion for travel and learning new cultures, visiting numerous countries around the world.
David is survived by his life-long partner and wife of 58 years, Sharon; children, Lisa Stinchfield (Dean), Michael, Jonathan (Ingrid Sanden), Steven (Brian Moretti); six grandchildren; sister, Marilyn MacDonald; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Jess Miller, and his brother Dennis and sister-in-law, Pat Miller.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.