David Rolan
Payson - DAVID EUGENE ROLAN,91, passed away April 12, 2019 at the family ranch in Gisela, Arizona surrounded by his family and friends who supported and cared for him during his struggle with Parkinson's Disease. David was born January 27, 1928 in Rockdale, Texas. At an early age, his family moved to Phoenix. He attended Wilson Elementary School and Phoenix Union High School. Upon graduating in 1946 he joined the U.S. Navy and spent his 2 year tour of duty aboard the USS Begor as radio operator carrying out peacetime operations between the West Coast and China. Upon returning to the states he enrolled at Phoenix College then on to the University of Arizona where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. In 1953 he went to work for Arizona Public Service, where he used his electronic skills working with one of the first Univac computers. In 1959 he joined American Television Relay and MCI in Cable Communications. In 1976 he formed Indevideo Company, Inc. providing cable television service to the Hopi and Navajo Tribes in Northern Arizona and the Grand Canyon. He was a member of Arizona Cable Television Assoc., and in 2002 was inducted into the Arizona Cable Television Pioneer Hall of Fame. His retirement years were spent at the family ranch in the place he built and loved best. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Kathleen LaPorte, son David Luther and three grandchildren, Amy Austin, Connor Rolan and Brianna Rolan. A family celebration of his life will be held at the ranch in Gisela with burial there.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 10, 2019