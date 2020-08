Or Copy this URL to Share

David Ruiz



David Ruiz, born on August 25, 1987, son of Theodore Ruiz and the late Janelle L. Ruiz, passed away on July 30, 2020. David was a kind soul, loyal brother, loving uncle and loved son, grandson, and nephew. David is survived by his father, Theodore Ruiz, his siblings, Teddy Jr., Amanda, Michael, along with his niece and nephews.









