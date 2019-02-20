|
David "Dave" Schaenen
Scottsdale - David "Dave" Schaenen, 90, passed away on Feb. 3, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dave was born on Jan. 17, 1929, in Morristown, New Jersey. He was the second of three children born to Nelson and Rose Schaenen, grew up in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and graduated from Bernard High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry from Rutgers University and an MBA from Cornell University. Growing up in New Jersey, Dave wasn't familiar with the oil and gas industry, but got his first taste one summer during graduate school, working as an intern in Lubbock, Texas. He liked the work, and, after graduation, Shell Oil Company hired him as a landman. Shell then transferred him to Billings, where he met and married his wife, Lu, in 1953. Dave and Lu were married for 62 years and, excluding a two-year stint in Casper, Wyoming, raised their family in Billings. Dave was a firm believer in giving back to his community and to the energy industry. He was an active supporter of the Rimrock Foundation, and a contributor to both the Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation. He was a past president of the Montana Petroleum Association and the Rocky Mountain Oil & Gas Association. He served for 11 years on the Public Lands Advisory Council. In 2014, he was inducted into the Western Energy Alliance's Rocky Mountain Hall of Fame.
Dave enjoyed golfing, and in 1995 he and Lu became "snowbirds," dividing the calendar year between Billings and Rio Verde, Arizona. He also enjoyed traveling, and he and Lu took over 16 cruises to various places around the world.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane Schaenen of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandson Justin Schaenen of Henderson, Nevada; brother Nelson, Jr. (Nancy) of Madison, New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave was a kind and caring soul who will be missed by those who knew him and whose lives he touched. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Maravilla Scottsdale for making Dave's last year happy, with many new friends.
A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings, Montana.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019