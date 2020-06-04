David Schwartz



(Milton) David Schwartz died peacefully at Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, Arizona on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 74.



David was born on June 22, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Meyer Gordon and Gladys (Williams) Schwartz. He was a graduate from West High School in 1963 in Phoenix, Arizona and attended Arizona State University.



He joined the U.S. Army in 1969 and was stationed at Fort Worth, Texas. A tank commander, he achieved the rank of Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) 1 1 E40. He was honorably discharged from the military in 1972.



David had an accomplished career in retail drug and grocery stores. Starting his career as a bottle sorter at Skaggs Drug, he rose quickly into senior executive positions. He became Executive Vice President at Albertsons in Boise, Idaho and a Senior Vice President at Kroger in Cincinnati, Ohio. He earned a reputation as a turnaround expert serving as President and COO of Perry Drug Stores in Detroit, Michigan, Smitty's in Phoenix, Arizona, and Phar-Mor in Youngstown, Ohio. He finished his career in Minneapolis, Minnesota as President of Snyder Drug Stores, and retired in 2009, moving to Goodyear, Arizona with his wife, Dianne Pennington Schwartz, who he married October 15, 1994-



Besides his wife, David is survived by his sons, Steven (Kristen) Schwartz of Redmond, Washington and Michael (Allison) Schwartz of Poland, Ohio; his daughter Kristina (Schwartz) Shelton of Phoenix, Arizona; and his sister, Lynn Cooke of Phoenix, Arizona, along with three grandchildren: Hannah, Jack and Dominic Schwartz, and four stepchildren: Chad Nanke, Leisa (Nanke) Fulin, Brandi (Nanke) Pulbratek and Derek Nanke.



His family remembers him as a loving and devoted husband, a generous and supportive father and an active grandfather to all of his grandchildren. An avid golfer and life-long sports fan, he was particularly passionate about baseball. A skilled baseball player himself, David went on to play for several years at Arizona State University. His love for the game continued as a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians and he always looked forward to watching the team during Spring Training.



At the deceased's request, no funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a future date.



The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of the following:



Hospice of the West, 21410 North 19th Ave., Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ, 85027; or ASU Foundation I M.



David Schwartz Memorial Scholarship—account number G09280, The ASU Foundation, ATTN: Cash Receipting, PO Box 2260, Tempe, AZ 85280-2260. The latter will be for undergrad students pursuing a degree in Retail Management at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University









