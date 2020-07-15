1/
David Stanslaski
David Stanslaski

Sun City,AZ formerly New Brighton,MN - Dave passed away 7/11/20. He devoted 88 years as a loving leader of his family. Preceded in death by wife of 50+ years, Jean. Survived by children: Marc, Dave (Rebekah), Chris (Randolph), Dana (John) and his sister Bernie.

Dave was a hard worker, expert bowler, golfer and Korean War Vet but most importantly an extraordinary family man. No service is planned at this time. The family would like to thank Hospice Promise for their special care.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Center of Arizona
1544 W. Grant St.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
602-358-8494
