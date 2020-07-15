David Stanslaski



Sun City,AZ formerly New Brighton,MN - Dave passed away 7/11/20. He devoted 88 years as a loving leader of his family. Preceded in death by wife of 50+ years, Jean. Survived by children: Marc, Dave (Rebekah), Chris (Randolph), Dana (John) and his sister Bernie.



Dave was a hard worker, expert bowler, golfer and Korean War Vet but most importantly an extraordinary family man. No service is planned at this time. The family would like to thank Hospice Promise for their special care.









