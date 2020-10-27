David T. Merrill



Phoenix - David T. Merrill, 57, of Phoenix, AZ passed away August 17, 2020.



David was born in Santa Monica, California on January 17, 1963 to Anne K. and Thayer E. Merrill. In 1969 the family moved to Phoenix. David attended Orangedale and Kaibab Elementary Schools, and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1981. David played the drum in the Arcadia marching band.



He attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado where he studied business and became an excellent skier.



After college David returned to Phoenix and began his career in the boating industry, later taking a position with the Amsafe corporation in 1996. Beginning as Operations Manager, he rose to become the Director of Sales and Marketing for the Aerospace Division. Dave retired from Amsafe in 2016 after 21 years.



In 1987 he met Marge Kessler and they were married in 1993. David and Marge have three daughters; Natalie Anne, Nina Jean and Hallie Grace.



David was known for his wonderful sense of humor, steadfastness, honesty and hard work. He loved spending time at their house in Rocky Point. He is greatly missed by so many.



David is survived by his wife, his three daughters, and siblings Richard and Susan Merrill. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Wendy A. Merrill.









