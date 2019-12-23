|
David V. Hogan
HOGAN, DAVID V. passed away at his home on November 24 after a brief illness. Born at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, the family traveled from one end of the country to another to various Air Force postings, before settling in Phoenix when his father was posted to Luke Air Force Base in 1962. David finished school in Phoenix, enlisted in the Army, and upon discharge received training in auto mechanics. He was a master mechanic at Sears for 23 years. During that time he became interested in motorcycling and active in the Arizona Antique and Classic Motorcycle Enthusiasts (AACME) holding a variety of offices in that club. He volunteered at their annual motorcycle show each Palm Sunday for the 35 years AACME held that show. He is survived by his wife Karen. A good old fashioned Irish wake will be held at his home in west Phoenix on February 2, after noon, complete with a bagpiper. All his friends and fellow motorcyclists are invited to attend.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019