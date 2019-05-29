|
David Vargas
Scottsdale - David Vargas of Scottsdale, AZ passed away om May 20, 2019 At Hospice of the Valley, Eckstein Center. David was born on August 12, 1935 in Miami AZ to Elias and Ysidra. David attended Bullion Plaza Grammar School and graduated from Miami High School in 1953 where he played football and was named to the State All Star team. After high school he entered the Marines. There he attended Airman School, Aviation Electronic Technician School and was then stationed in Norfolk, VA. After the leaving the Marines he went on to work on the Atlas Missile in Vandenberg Air Force Base.After the launch, he was reunited with high school friend and future wife, Helen Lugo. They were married in 1960 and resided in California while David worked for General Dynamics. They returned to Scottsdale and he began his career at Motorola and Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He worked on many space missions such as Pioneer and Viking and communication programs for the military. David enjoyed watching football and tinkering with his cars. David was preceded in death by his wife Helen. Survived by his siblings Richard, Barbara, Robert, Eleanor, Frank and Larry, daughter Anna, sons Bill and Tim, granddaughters Elizabeth and Amber, grandsons, Ted, Bryan, Jayson and Matthew and 12 great grand children.
Viewing and services will be held Friday May 31 at 9:00 at Messinger Mortuary on 7601 East Indian School., Scottsdale, Arizona followed by a reception at the same location. Burial will be at 1:00 at Green Acres Cemetery 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019