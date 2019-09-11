|
|
David Veryl Hammond
Glendale - David Veryl Hammond, 71 years old, passed from complications of metastasized cancer on September 9, 2019. David was born in Eldora, Iowa on November 28, 1947 to Marita and Veryl Hammond. He graduated from Union-Whitten High, where he served as Class President. Just out of school, he attended a full 2 years at United Electronics, then went to work at General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas. David then served his country in the Air Force for 4 years, becoming a sergeant, and attending the world's largest training center in Biloxi, Miss, where he learned to repair aircraft navigation systems. David calibrated test equipment for F-111 fighter planes, the only Variable Sweep Wing fighter plane. He also spent a year in Vietnam. David moved to Arizona in 1974, and worked for the Arizona Dept of Public Safety. He helped build an undercover bus for DPS. Then David went to work at Honeywell, where he was a Calibration Tech, and retired after 25 years. After retirement, he delivered heart surgical supplies to 12 hospitals for 8 years. He met his wife of 37 years, Marie, in 1980. Together they remodeled 23 houses, built a mini-storage complex and a 30-space mobile home park. He loved construction work. David is survived by his wife Marie; beautiful daughter Elaina, amazing son-in-law Mark, and his 2 wonderful grandkids Zack (20) and Katelyn (17). He is also survived by his spiritual daughter and son Theresa and Marvin and their 4 children and spouses: Sheri, Erik, Anna, and Michael, and spiritual great-grandson Davian. Additionally, David is survived by his father Veryl Hammond, 2 brothers Jerry and Bob, 3 sisters Merna, Rose and Susan, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. David is preceded in death by his sister Linda and mother Marita Hammond. A closed casket visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5-8pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria. A Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel, Friday September 13, 2019 at 11am. Burial will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix. At the family's request, please feel free to dress casually.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 11, 2019