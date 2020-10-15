1/1
David Wilford Peterson
David Wilford Peterson

Phoenix - David Wilford Peterson, 82, born September 5, 1938 to Wilford and Marion Peterson in Salt Lake City, Utah, died on October 10, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer. John (deceased) and Joan were siblings. He served two years in the Western Canadian Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1967 he married Vesta Payne in the Salt Lake Temple. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Westminster College. In 1971 he began work with the Arizona Department of Transportation, where he worked for 33 years in computer programming. David idolized his three daughters, Amy (Rik) Brenton, Crista (Aaron) Frank and Sydney Peterson. He loved his grandchildren - Caitlin, Philip, Macie, Aubrey, Weston and Darby. In retirement David worked on family genealogy and volunteered for 13 years with the IRS/AARP tax service. His entire life he served his church in many positions. Funeral services will be held October 19 at 11:00 a.m. in the church at 3601 East Shea Boulevard.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
