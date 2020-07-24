David William MathisPeoria - David William Mathis, 66 of Peoria, Arizona lost his battle to occupational cancer May 5th, 2020. David was born on May 16, 1953 in Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from Dysart High School and then went on to spend 30 years as a firefighter with Phoenix Fire Department. David was a long time "A" shift BLS firefighter serving most of his career on Engine 15 and roving. David spend many years doing air conditioning as a side job. David was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, plane gliding and of course eating great food. David and his wife Shirley enjoyed going on cruises and loved to travel throughout the United States. Outside of being a dedicated firefighter, David enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family. His large family get togethers were something he looked forward to on holidays.David is survived by his wife, Shirley Mathis; mother-in-law, Janet Hodgson; his children, Carrie Mathis, Ryan Mathis (Monica), Jocelyn Anderson, Jack Anderson (Marisa); his grandchildren, Siena Cates, Rose Mathis, Kajer Anderson, Kyah Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Isabel Anderson, Mylie Anderson and Baylie Anderson. David was also survived by his brothers and sisters, Lloyd (Skip) Mathis (Patricia), James Mathis (Joyce), Sharon McElroy (Mark) and Joyce Lichtenwalter (Jeff). He was also loved by 7 nephews, 4 nieces, 9 great nephews and 5 great nieces. David was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Carl and Shirley Mathis. Funeral services will be at 9:00 am today, July 25, 2020 at Christ's Church of the Valley, 15025 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85023 with Committal services to follow at Phoenix Memorial Park Cemetery, 200 W. Beardsley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027.