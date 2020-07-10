Davis (Dave) Williams



Phoenix - Davis (Dave) Williams passed away on July 5th, 2020 at the age of 96. Davis was born in Ft. Towson, Oklahoma in 1924 and moved to Phoenix in 1954.



Davis married Jean Vann in Phoenix, Arizona. They celebrated 68 years of marriage in February of this year.



Davis is survived by his wife Jean, son Steven, daughter in law Lois, and grandson Spencer. Davis was a member of First Institutional Baptist Church for over 30+ years. He was a devoted husband, father, family man, loyal friend, and genuinely loved helping others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his immediate family, church family, relatives, neighbors, and a host of friends.









