Dayna Lee Rasor
- - On Saturday, June 1st, Dayna Lee Rasor left this world at God's call. After a two year battle with cancer she let her family know He was coming. A long time Tempe resident, Dayna was born in Renton, WA in June of 1954. She popped out, the joy of her family, with curls, an easy smile, and an indomitable will. Her imagination colored her world from early pictures she created for friends and family to a lifetime of crafting and invention. With everything she did she added a part of herself. A gifted nurse, she was selected by doctors to accompany them on trips to South America and India repairing cleft palates and hands. These were not glamping adventures, but an opportunity to give back and the impact the trips had on grateful patients was just as profound in Dayna. Her heart was equally full with her time assisting the poodle rescue and the many poodles with whom she shared her home. Cars were a big part of her life starting with her love of MGs and accompanying rallys, and later her Honda CRV that toted her kayak to the Lower Salt River where days on the water surrounded by wild horses were the pinnacle of happiness. Throughout her life, she never lost her joy in belly dancing. An art that gave her the gifts of beauty, friendship and teaching. Dayna is survived by: her devoted mother, Doreen Bailey; son, Colin (Donna Flynn); Uncle/Brother Pete Balzarini (Raeanne); and Great Uncles Wayne and Gary Bailey. Equally important is the incredible circle of friends who were there for Dayna and Doreen sharing many fun adventures and then a long period of comfort. There are too many to name, but if you are reading this, know that your blessings have made it to heaven. Dayna's wish to her family was not to have a service, but much as Dayna herself would have done, celebrate her life your way.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019