Dayol A. Hart
Phoenix - Dayol A. Hart, age 85, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019. Dayol was born June 24, 1933 in Lansing, Michigan and graduated from Williamston High School.
He was married to Marjorie Hart on August 21, 1956 until she passed away in 2015. Dayol worked in air traffic control for over 30 years at Sky Harbor Intl. Airport. He was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and had a passion for his family.
Dayol is survived by his children, Greg (Marianne), Lori (Leonard), and Mark (Heather); grandchildren, Matthew (Kelley), Ryan (Tyra), and Katie; great grandchildren, Cole and Owen.
A public visitation for Dayol will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:00 am followed by his funeral service at 11:00 am at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85257.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 13, 2019