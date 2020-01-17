Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean E. Combs


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean E. Combs Obituary
Dean E. Combs

Phoenix - Dean E. Combs, 66, passed away peacefully January 13, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born December 18, 1953 in San Diego, CA. Dean loved his dogs and Pepsi. He is survived by sisters Cindy and Pam, brother Glenn, many nieces, nephews and friends. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Beverly Combs. Services are being held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sunland Mortuary, Sun City, AZ. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. with service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Sunland Memorial Park. To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -