Dean E. Combs
Phoenix - Dean E. Combs, 66, passed away peacefully January 13, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born December 18, 1953 in San Diego, CA. Dean loved his dogs and Pepsi. He is survived by sisters Cindy and Pam, brother Glenn, many nieces, nephews and friends. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Beverly Combs. Services are being held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sunland Mortuary, Sun City, AZ. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. with service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Sunland Memorial Park. To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020